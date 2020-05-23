Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $352,274.12 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00685937 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.