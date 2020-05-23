DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,333 shares of company stock worth $14,692,789. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

