Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $6,701.75 and approximately $7,949.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,920,164 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

