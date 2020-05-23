EBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $517,427.35 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $517,427.35 and $46,593.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars.

