ECC One Day Volume Reaches $184.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One ECC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $184.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ECC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028545 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 623.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,235.91 or 1.00186224 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

