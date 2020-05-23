Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 1.0% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $83.47. 3,163,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $717,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,239. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $4,194,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

