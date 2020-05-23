Elastos One Day Volume Reaches $902,396.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00016220 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank and BCEX. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $902,396.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.02100632 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00179643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank, Kucoin, BCEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

