Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $750,763.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00808092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00195243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bittrex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Upbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

