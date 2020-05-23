Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,975 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 684,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,043. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

