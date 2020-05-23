Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,360 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

