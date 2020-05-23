Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,655. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

