Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

HBAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,907,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

