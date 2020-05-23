Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,450 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Extended Stay America worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 1,362,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,999. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

