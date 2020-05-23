Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. AXA raised its position in Quanta Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 328,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $34.25. 1,034,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

