Ether-1 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,957.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $271,118.59 and $13,957.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00079867 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00206800 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

