EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 27.4% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. EUNO has a total market cap of $361,793.60 and approximately $13,779.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,371,992 coins and its circulating supply is 34,407,285 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

