EVOS (EVOS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market capitalization of $6,812.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About EVOS

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

