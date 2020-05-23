Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Share Price

Media stories about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Hasbro’s analysis:

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,146. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.