Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6,123.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 210,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 207,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,626. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

