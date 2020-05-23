FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $9,095.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

