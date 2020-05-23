Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 3,004,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,580. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

