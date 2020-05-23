Fivebalance Market Capitalization Achieves $12,054.81 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $12,054.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 coins and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID.

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

