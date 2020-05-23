Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 818,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,482. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

