Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.19 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. 1,397,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,714. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.