Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.44. 2,440,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

