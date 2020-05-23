Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,395,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

