Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.61. 1,738,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.