Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $34,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

