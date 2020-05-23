Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.26. 1,627,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.06 and its 200 day moving average is $332.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

