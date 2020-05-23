Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,355. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.84. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

