Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. 2,734,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

