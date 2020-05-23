Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $150.86. 5,620,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.