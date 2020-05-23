Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 77,601 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,601 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,094,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

