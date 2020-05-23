Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $26.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $841.31. The company had a trading volume of 440,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $843.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.84.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.40.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

