Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 193,250 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,890,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

