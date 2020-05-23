Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,863 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 9.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.28% of Philip Morris International worth $1,456,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

PM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 2,546,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

