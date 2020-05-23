Flossbach Von Storch AG Takes Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,301 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $223.45. 308,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,318. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.36. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.