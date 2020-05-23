Flossbach Von Storch AG Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ remained flat at $$81.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,477. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Argus raised their target price on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

