Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.