Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.52

News coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 1.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

F traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 76,599,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,698,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

