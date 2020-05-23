Fosun International Ltd Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 415,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $66,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Visa by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 182,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in Visa by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 18,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.