FTX Token Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. FTX Token has a market cap of $273.16 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001889 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.