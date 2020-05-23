FuzzBalls Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $13,801.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00479614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003061 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.