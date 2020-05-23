Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,682,442 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

