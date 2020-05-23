General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.23

Headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,313,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937,190. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

