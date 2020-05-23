Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Gifto has a market cap of $6.85 million and $8.18 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, CPDAX, OKEx and Bancor Network.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bithumb, Allbit, Bibox, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

