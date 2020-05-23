GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 10.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $58,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

