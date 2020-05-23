GoldFund Market Cap Reaches $127,197.83 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $127,197.83 and $776.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004100 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

