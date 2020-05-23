Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.80

Headlines about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.93. 2,174,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.26.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

