Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $163,266.79

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $163,266.79 and $454.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00686260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

